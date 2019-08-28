Work of Etch-A-Sketch artist featured in alley mural
Christine Gauthier with her Etch-a-Sketch art (Taylor Rattray / CTV Regina)
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 2:00PM CST
A Last Mountain Lake woman’s Etch-A-Sketch artwork of the Saskatchewan Legislature is now featured in a downtown Regina alley mural.
“It was totally unexpected. Last year, a girlfriend of mine sent me a link to the Regina Business Improvement District alley doors art project,” said Christine Gauthier, the Etch-A-Sketch artist. “I said to my mom, ‘I wonder if I should do an etch of the legislative building,’ and she said, ‘Do it.’”
Gauthier’s sketch was then chosen as one of the art pieces on a downtown mural.
“It’s such a cool thing to know that, this is my favourite medium and this is my little hobby, and it’s making Regina kind of cooler in a way,” said Gauthier.