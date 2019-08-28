A Last Mountain Lake woman’s Etch-A-Sketch artwork of the Saskatchewan Legislature is now featured in a downtown Regina alley mural.

“It was totally unexpected. Last year, a girlfriend of mine sent me a link to the Regina Business Improvement District alley doors art project,” said Christine Gauthier, the Etch-A-Sketch artist. “I said to my mom, ‘I wonder if I should do an etch of the legislative building,’ and she said, ‘Do it.’”

Gauthier’s sketch was then chosen as one of the art pieces on a downtown mural.

“It’s such a cool thing to know that, this is my favourite medium and this is my little hobby, and it’s making Regina kind of cooler in a way,” said Gauthier.