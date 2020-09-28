REGINA -- Some people in Saskatchewan are taking issue with comments made by Yorkton Chamber of Commerce President Mike Stackhouse.

On his website, Stackhouse said he’s not anti-mask but is against governments mandating people wear masks.

He argued that mandatory masks cause people to not shop at stores and instead buy products through large retailers online.

His comments have concerned people on social media, particularly now that there are more cases of COVID-19 in the Yorkton area.

Health officials have said masks can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in cases where social distancing is not possible.

Stackhouse said in his blog he thinks masks are appropriate in certain situations, like in a crowded arena and public transit.

On Sunday, the school board announced the Yorkton Regional High School is closed and requiring students to learn at home for two weeks after four people tested positive for COVID-19.

As well, people who recently attended the Pumphouse Athletic Club and a number of grocery stores in Yorkton may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

In his blog, Stackhouse said he believes the high school shouldn’t close. He previously wrote in Yorkton This Week in March that COVID-19 “seems like such an overreaction to me.”

In response to concerns, the Yorkton Chamber of Commerce said Stackhouse’s views don’t represent the organization.

“The board of directors of the Yorkton Chamber of Commerce is aware that a number of people have taken exception to recent statements about the pandemic made by Mike Stackhouse, president of the chamber,” it said in a statement.

“The statements made by Mr. Stackhouse appeared on his personal social media accounts, not those of the chamber. The personal comments and views of Mr. Stackhouse are not those of the Yorkton Chamber of Commerce.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority recommends masks be worn when physical distancing isn’t possible.

As well, it recommends people take a number of precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing of two metres, washing hands for 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer when soap isn’t available, and staying home if feeling unwell.

COVID-19 has taken a toll on a number of businesses in the province. Many have closed their doors because of fewer patrons and restrictions.