YORKTON -- Mitch Hippsley is the new mayor for the City of Yorkton.

Hippsley won the race with a total of 2,000 votes on Nov. 9, a slim margin of 95 over his opponent, Aaron Kienle.

Quinn Haider led the number of votes among the councillor candidates, followed by fellow incumbents Darcy Zaharia and Randy Goulden and Ken Chyz.

Dustin Brears is a new face to City council this term and Chris Wyatt, a former mayor and councillor, rounds out the six.

The election came down to the very last poll late Monday night after about a month of campaigning for the two local businessmen.

Hippsley campaigned on continuing investing in family amenities, marketing Yorkton to the greater population, along with focusing on city spending and a zero tax increase.

Opponent Kienle said he hopes to work on issues such as infrastructure, outdoor recreation and other existing projects such as the Gallagher Centre renovations.

Hippsley will replace Bob Maloney, who is retiring from municipal politics after being involved with City Council for 17 years.