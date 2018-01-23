

A Yorkton man is seeing a lifelong dream come to life as a play he produced takes centre stage.

Zac Morgan has come a long way from three years ago, when just living another day was in doubt.

“In July 2015, I wasn’t feeling too hot,” he said. “I went to the doctor and sort of got the news that my kidneys were failing. (I) spent the week in the ER, and got the news about a week later that it was in complete failure.”

After that diagnosis, Morgan spent a year and a half as he waited for a kidney transplant. His close friend Keith Rae stayed by his side during that time.

“He’s such an outgoing guy and you really noticed a difference from when he was diagnosed,” Rae said. “It was a complete turn around and it was really just awful seeing someone with such high potential restrained.”

The transplant finally came and Morgan was able to start his recovery process. That’s when he decided to take the reins and put together a show.

A 20-year-old tale – called “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” – played an important role in Morgan’s life and recovery.

“The main song for the show, the opening song, played in the car on the way to my diagnosis and also on the way to the surgery room,” he explained.

He said his journey has parallels to the musical’s main character.

“She doesn’t know where her life is going. It’s an uncertain future. So that’s the same thing with me,” he said. “With the diagnosis, my life is up in arms. You don’t know what you’re doing in the next two years, five years, 10 years.”

“It’s a really intricate show because it develops on this specific character with all her struggles,” said Rae, who is serving as advisor on the play. “It ties in well because Zac has a bunch of struggles there and he wanted to produce this show because it really related to him.”

The musical will be performed for the public at the Ann Portnuff Theatre in Yorkton Feb. 14 – 16.

Based on a report by CTV Yorkton's Stefanie Davis