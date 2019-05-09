

CTV Regina





Hunter Arnold has been found guilty of two counts of Dangerous Driving Causing Death.

Arnold was charged with causing the deaths of Jordan Stoll and Tyler Dopka after a crash that took place on Sept. 24, 2016 on Highway 10, about four kilometers south of Yorkton.

Arnold was attempting a pass a 30-wheel super B semi-trailer when the crash occurred.

Closing arguments were heard on Wednesday in Yorkton, and a verdict was reached late Thursday afternoon.