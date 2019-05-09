Yorkton man guilty of Dangerous Driving Causing Death
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 5:30PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 9, 2019 5:34PM CST
Hunter Arnold has been found guilty of two counts of Dangerous Driving Causing Death.
Arnold was charged with causing the deaths of Jordan Stoll and Tyler Dopka after a crash that took place on Sept. 24, 2016 on Highway 10, about four kilometers south of Yorkton.
Arnold was attempting a pass a 30-wheel super B semi-trailer when the crash occurred.
Closing arguments were heard on Wednesday in Yorkton, and a verdict was reached late Thursday afternoon.