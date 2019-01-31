

CTV Regina





The Yorkton Municipal RCMP and the Yorkton Rural RCMP announced it will be amalgamating as of Feb. 14.

For the past 30 years, the municipal RCMP and rural RCMP have been operation as two separate detachments in Yorkton.

The municipal division is located downtown in city hall, while the rural detachment is on the outskirts of the city.

“We were looking for opportunities to improve on some of the efficiencies within policing within the Yorkton region, as well as with the jurisdiction outside of Yorkton, Staff Sgt. Jeff Simpson.

The RCMP began discussing the amalgamation in the fall of 2018. A few months later, a decision was made.

Six rural officers and two administrative staff will be relocated to the downtown location. The combined detachment will consist of 34 members.

“It will allow us to move resources more effectively to address areas of concern,” Simpson said.

The Parkland Victim Services team will relocate to the rural detachment on the east side of the city.

Members of the public, both within Yorkton and surrounding rural areas, must contact the Yorkton city detachment for any inquires.

Based on reporting by CTV’s Alessandra Carneiro