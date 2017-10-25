

CTV Regina





Regina police have confirmed that a body found in the Eastview neighbourhood on Wednesday morning is being investigated as the city’s eighth homicide.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Atkinson Street just after 8:00 a.m. after reports that a man was lying front of a home. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Officers secured the area and asked for extra resources from Major Crimes, the Forensic Identification Unit and the Coroner.

Police say the man, who was in his mid-twenties, has been identified. However, they have not yet notified his next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.