A man has been charged after police say he posted a threat on social media involving a Saskatchewan country music event slated for next summer.

RCMP in Fort Qu’Appelle received an anonymous complaint Wednesday about the threat that was circulating on social media.

Investigators identified a suspect, who later turned himself in to the local RCMP detachment.

Tyrell Eric McKay, 30, from the Fort Qu’Appelle area is charged with uttering threats and breach of probation.

McKay remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Fort Qu’Appelle next Monday.