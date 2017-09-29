

CTV Regina





First-degree murder charges have been stayed against a man and a youth in the murder of Shawn Douglas.

A clerk at Court of Queen’s Bench in Regina confirms the Crown stayed the charges against Aiden Anaquod and a youth, who cannot be named because of his age, earlier this week.

In June, a judge sentenced Dennis Thompson, Joshua Wilson and Jonathan Peepeetch sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years in the August 2014 death of Douglas.

The three men have since launched appeals of their convictions and sentences.

Anaquod and the youth both testified at the trial. Court heard that Douglas was forced into the trunk of a vehicle and driven to a wooded area northeast of Regina, where he was fatally beaten with weapons, including crowbars and a sledgehammer.