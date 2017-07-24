Death of man in Howell Park ruled not criminal
Regina police investigate a death in Howell Park on July 23, 2017 (Saqib Noman / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 3:07PM CST
The Regina Police Service has ruled the death of a man in Howell Park over the weekend not criminal in nature.
Officers were called to the 2700 block of Howell Drive just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. An 18-year-old man was confirmed dead by EMS at scene.
Police say they have contacted the man’s family and have advised them the death does not appear be a criminal aspect to the man’s death.
The man’s name will not be made public since Regina police have determined it is not a criminal case at this time.
The Office of the Chief Coroner continues to investigate the man’s death.