

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service has ruled the death of a man in Howell Park over the weekend not criminal in nature.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Howell Drive just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. An 18-year-old man was confirmed dead by EMS at scene.

Police say they have contacted the man’s family and have advised them the death does not appear be a criminal aspect to the man’s death.

The man’s name will not be made public since Regina police have determined it is not a criminal case at this time.

The Office of the Chief Coroner continues to investigate the man’s death.