Former Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Justin Cox is facing assault charges stemming from two separate incidents that allegedly occurred on the same day in Regina last month.

Cox, 24, recently appeared in provincial court in Regina on charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 30, Regina police received a report of a woman in hospital, who was the apparent victim of a physical assault.

Police say a person who assisted the victim told police he was driving on 10th Avenue when he saw a man and a woman involved in a physical altercation.

The woman jumped into the witness’ vehicle and the man unsuccessfully tried to do the same, police said. The witness drove the 23-year-old woman to hospital for treatment of her injuries and called police.

Officers arrested a suspect in front of a home in the 900 block of Stanley Street shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Also on Aug. 30, police received a call around 7 p.m. from a female employee of a business, located in the 1600 block of Albert Street.

The woman said a man had entered the business about a half hour earlier and asked to use a phone, claiming he’d been robbed. When the woman offered to contact police, the man declined.

Police say the man accepted some water and left, but then returned to claim a hat he had left behind. The employee alleged the man pointed a gun at her before retrieving his hat and leaving.

Officers confirmed that the man involved in that incident matched the description of the suspect in the assault earlier that night. Police have charged Cox in connection with both incidents.

A judge granted Cox release on bail. Details of the bail hearing cannot be reported due to a routine publication ban.

Cox is due back in court Thursday morning.

The Riders released Cox in April after Regina police charged him with assault causing bodily harm following an alleged incident of domestic violence. Cox was found not guilty of the charge in May.