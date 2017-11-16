

The Saskatchewan government will match donations made to the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association wildfire relief fund.

The fund is set up to help farmers and ranchers who lost livestock in the grassfires -- in the southwest portion of the province last month.

The wildfires near the communities of Burstall, Tompkins and Leader burned about 80,000 acres of land and killed an estimated 770 cattle, on October 17.

The government says it will match up to $100,000 in donations.

“We have as a province stepped up when someone faces a disaster outside of our borders, sometimes internationally,” Premier Brad Wall said on Thursday morning, “Cabinet decided yesterday that this is not a bad template, not a bad way to move forward."

So far the fund has raised about $65,000.

Donations can be made online and at the Stock Grower's Association booth at Agribition next week.