An inmate at Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre serving time for aggravated assault and forcible confinement has escaped.

Frederick Frank Frenchman escaped Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. while attending a funeral on the Little Red River First Nation, according to the provincial government. He was on escort from the Saskatoon centre.

The 24-year-old is serving a 1,048-day sentence for aggravated assault, forcible confinement, and two breach of probation charges. He’s described as 5-11, 163 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos — a rosary with a cross and the letters “F.F.” — on his left hand.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached, the province says.

The Little Red River First Nation is located north of Prince Albert.

The province is expected to speak at 3 p.m. on another incident that took place at the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre.