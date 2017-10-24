

CTV Regina





A 25-year-old man who was initially facing assault charges in connection with an incident on Oct. 15 has now been charged with manslaughter after the assault victim passed away.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Queen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 15 for a report of an unconscious man.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The victim has since been identified as Brendan Ross Akachuk, 25.

Darwin Sheppard, 25, was arrested on the same day and charged with aggravated assault. He made his first court appearance in connection with the case on Oct. 16.

Akachuk has since passed away. The Crown withdrew the charge of aggravated assault and Sheppard has now been charged with manslaughter.

He made his first court appearance on the new charge on Monday.