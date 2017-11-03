

CTV Regina





A man is in custody after police surrounded a home following an altercation in Regina on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, officers responded to a separate location in the city after the man reportedly uttered threats and became involved in a fight with a woman.

The man then went to his house in the 300 block of Forget Street and refused to come out. He was the only person believed to be inside the home, and the woman is safe, police said.

Officers surrounded the house as a precaution because the man is a hunter and may have access to guns. However, police say no firearms were involved in the incident.

Crisis negotiators were on scene trying to communicate with the man until he surrendered and was taken into custody just before 6:30 p.m.