Morse RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision near the Morse access road off Highway #1 just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

In a press release, RCMP said a four-door sedan collided with a semi-trailer. The lone occupant, a 70-year-old man from Dauphin, Manitoba, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no injuries to the driver or passenger in the semi.

Traffic was restricted on Highway #1 near the Morse access road for several hours, but the road has since been reopened.

The Herbert and Morse volunteer fire department and the department of highways assisted Morse RCMP at the scene.

The RCMP traffic reconstruction team and the Office of the Provincial Coroner are working with the Morse RCMP in this ongoing investigation.