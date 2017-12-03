An investigation is underway after a 35-year-old man died in hospital.

Regina Police say on Sunday, December 3, 2017, at approximately 2:45a.m., police discovered the injured man at a location in the 1200 block of Retallack Street. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are working in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner to fully investigate and clarify the circumstances surrounding this death.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.