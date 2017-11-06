

CTV Regina





Regina police handed out 138 traffic tickets during the second installment of Operation BusCop last month.

The initiative, which once again saw uniformed police officers periodically ride city transit buses, resulted in 83 tickets for distracted driving.

Police say transit buses offer an excellent vantage point to observe distracted drivers.

Another 55 tickets were issued for other infractions, such as failing to wear a seatbelt.

The first Operation BusCop in March resulted in 138 tickets for cellphone use while driving.