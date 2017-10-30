Regina police use Taser during two recent arrests
A police-issued Taser gun is displayed at the Victoria police station in this 2008 file photo. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, October 30, 2017 2:55PM CST
Regina police say officers used a Taser during two recent arrests.
An officer used a Taser during an arrest late September, police said in a news release Monday.
A month later, a Taser was used during the arrest of a 42-year-old man. However, the use of the Taser in that incident was not an important contributing factor in the arrest, police said.
All use-of-force incidents are documented by the Regina Police Service and are passed on to a use-of-force committee for review. The independent Saskatchewan Police Commission also reviews use-of-force incidents.