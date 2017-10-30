

Regina police say officers used a Taser during two recent arrests.

An officer used a Taser during an arrest late September, police said in a news release Monday.

A month later, a Taser was used during the arrest of a 42-year-old man. However, the use of the Taser in that incident was not an important contributing factor in the arrest, police said.

All use-of-force incidents are documented by the Regina Police Service and are passed on to a use-of-force committee for review. The independent Saskatchewan Police Commission also reviews use-of-force incidents.