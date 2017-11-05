The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national long snapper Jorgen Hus and international running back and receiver Marcus Thigpen to extensions.

Both players were eligible to become free agents in February of 2018.

Hus, who is originally from Saskatoon, joined the team back in 2015. He has signed a 2-year contract extension keeping him with the franchise through to 2019 season.

Thigpen has signed a 1-year contract; the running back and receiver has played two seasons for the Riders. After just two games with the riders, he has seven carries for 32 yards.

The Riders next game is the Eastern Semi-Finals in Ottawa against the REDBLACKS on Sunday, November 12th.