Much of Saskatchewan woke up to weather warnings on Monday morning.

In the south central part of the province, from the Battlefords area south, wind warnings have been issued, including for the cities of Regina, Saskatoon and Yorkton.

Environment Canada says winds gusting up to 90 kilometres an hour are expected throughout the day, but will ease into the evening.

In the northern part of the province, winter storm warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for Île à la Crosse, Buffalo Narrows, Beauval, La Ronge, Pelican Narrows, Cumberland House, and several other regions. A snowfall warning was also issued for Key Lake and Cree Lake.

According to Environment Canada, ice pellets and freezing rain are expected early on, giving way to snow and strong winds later in the day. It is forecasting a total of 15 to 20 cm of snow in these areas.

