

CTV Regina





A man is facing several charges after allegedly breaking into a home, assaulting a woman and spitting on a Moose Jaw police officer.

Police were called to a home on Iroquois Street East just after 2 a.m. Saturday. A break-and-enter was reportedly in progress.

Officers found several people in distress when they arrived and discovered that a man had entered the home and assaulted a woman.

She suffered several injuries but did not require hospitalization, police said.

The suspect, who was known to the victim, spat on police and damaged a police cruiser as officers arrested him.

He will be charged with breaking, entering and committing assault causing bodily harm, as well as assaulting an officer and damaging police property. Other charges are pending, police said.