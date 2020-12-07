REGINA -- A person in their 60s has died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Regina.

Saskatchewan reported the latest death along with 274 new cases and 59 new recoveries on Monday.

There are 4,763 active cases to date, of 10,412 reported to date.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 264 (21.8 new cases per 100,000 population).

There are 143 people in hospital in the province including 117 receiving inpatient care and 26 in intensive care.

The new cases are located in:

Far Northwest (21)

Far North Central (One)

Far Northeast (Six)

Northwest (26)

North Central (28)

Northeast (Six)

Saskatoon (72)

Central East (Seven)

Regina (80)

Southwest (Eight)

South Central (Four)

Southeast (12)

3 new cases have pending residence information.

Sixty Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The SHA performed 3,004 tests in Sunday.

INCREASED RISK IN MEADOW LAKE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public of an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 in Meadow Lake.

The SHA said an individual who was infectious with COVID-19 visited the VLT room at Garfunkel’s Gourmet Grill at 702 Ninth St. W. on the following dates:

Nov. 27 between noon and 6 p.m.

Nov. 30 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Dec. 1 between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Dec. 2 between 11:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Anyone who was in the VLT room is ordered to immediately self-isolate for 14 days from the time of exposure.

Call HealthLine 811 if you develop symptoms.