REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported four additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 415 new cases on Sunday.

Two of the most recent individuals to die after testing positive for COVID-19 were in their 60s; one from Regina and one from the far north. The other two were in their 70s, living in the south zone.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 272 (22.4 new cases per 100,000 population).

There are 4,550 cases active, with 10.139 reported to date. The province reported 46 recoveries for a total of 5,530 recoveries to date.

There are 15 new cases in the far northwest, 18 in the far northeast, 26 in the northwest, 39 in the north central zone, 10 in the northeast, 205 in Saskatoon, five in the central west, 10 in the central east, 60 in Regina, six in the southwest, 12 in south central, six in the southeast and three new cases are pending location details.

The province said new cases reported Sunday in Saskatoon reflect a correction from Saturday’s data-related issue.

Five Saskatchewan residents who tested positive out of province have been added to the provincial total.

There have been 59 COVID-19 related deaths in Saskatchewan.

The SHA tested 3,846 people on Saturday.

INCREASED RISK IN MEADOW LAKE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public of an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 in Meadow Lake.

The SHA said an individual who was infectious with COVID-19 visited the VLT room at Garfunkel’s Gourmet Grill at 702 Ninth St. W. on the following dates:

Nov. 27, 2020 – from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Nov. 30, 2020 – from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 1, 2020 – from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 2, 2020 – from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone who was in the VLT room is ordered to immediately self-isolate for 14 days from the time of exposure.

Call HealthLine 811 if you develop symptoms.