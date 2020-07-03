REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 796.

The new case is in the far north region.

In a release, the province said there are 71 cases currently considered active. An additional 10 people recovered from the virus on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 711.

There are currently four people in hospital due to COVID-19. One person is in inpatient care in Saskatoon. Another three people are in intensive care, including two in the north and one in Saskatoon.

Of the total 796 cases, 335 are in the far north, 187 are in the Saskatoon area, 118 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 64 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

There have been 278 cases in people aged 20 to 39, 249 in the 40 to 59 age range, 132 in the 60 to 79 age range and 21 in the 80-plus range, while 116 cases have been in people aged 19-years or younger.

Women make up 51 per cent of cases, while men make up the other 49 per cent.

There have been 14 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan officials will update the province with the latest COVID-19 information at 3:00 p.m. The update will be streamed live on ctvnewsregina.ca and ctvnewssaskatoon.ca.