REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 242 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 10 additional deaths related to the virus.

Of the new infections, 84.7 per cent were individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

There are 4,385 active cases in the province on Tuesday, down from Monday’s 4,635. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 427, or 35.4 cases per 100,000 people.

The province reported 482 new recoveries.

New cases are located in the Far North West (eight), Far North East (10), North West (35), North Central (12), North East (10), Saskatoon (59), Central West (six), Central East (16), Regina (eight), South West (11), South Central (14) and South East (14) zones and thirty-nine (39) new cases have pending residence details.

There are 340 COVID-19 patients in hospital in the province, of those patients 73 are in the ICU, with 34 in Saskatoon and 21 in Regina.

Seventy-six per cent of the 340 people in hospital were not fully vaccinated.

The province reported an additional 1,572 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. There are 743,211 residents in the province who are fully vaccinated.