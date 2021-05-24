REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 229 additional recoveries and no deaths.

There are 1,537 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of new cases is 142, or 11.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

One hundred thirty-three Saskatchewan residents are in hospital with COVID-19; 28 are in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (three), Far Northeast (three), Northwest (18), North Central (three), Saskatoon (34), Central West (one), Central East (10), Regina (14), Southwest (one), South Central (four) and Southeast (eight). Three new cases are pending location details.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan identified 99 additional variant cases on Sunday for a total of 10,148 reported in the province to date.

There were no new lineage results to report.

VACCINE DELIVERY

Saskatchewan healthcare workers delivered 6,466 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Seventy-six per cent of those over 40, 70 per cent of those over 30 and 63 per cent of those over 18 have received their first dose.

REOPENING STEP TWO TO BEGIN JUNE 20

With less than a week to go before the first step in Saskatchewan’s reopening plan comes into effect, the province has cleared the second milestone in the strategy.

The province reported more than 70 per cent of residents over 30 years old have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Step Two of the Reopening Roadmap is to begin three weeks after the threshold is cleared.