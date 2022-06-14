109th Grey Cup tickets on sale for general public Tuesday

Tickets for the 109th Grey Cup set for November 20 at Mosaic Stadium will go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds spoke with CTV Morning Live Regina on Tuesday and said there are a few ways to get tickets.

Tickets can be purchased by going online to Ticketmaster, over the phone by calling 1-888-4-RIDERS (474-3377), or in-person at the Rider Ticket Office at Mosaic Stadium.

Ticket prices range from $542.55 for the Avana Platinum 1 section to $185.55 for a standing area ticket.

Reynolds said after pre-sales for season ticket holders around the league and CFL sponsors, not many seats are left and it’s anticipated they will go quickly.

The theme for the 2022 Grey Cup has been dubbed “Bring it to the Heartland”.

The Riders meanwhile are coming off a 30-13 win over Hamilton on Saturday to open the 2022 season.

A lot of talk has been made about the lack of fans in attendance at Mosaic Stadium, even though it was announced at over 28,000.

Reynolds said they had about 95 per cent of the last pre-pandemic home opener.

“We’re really seeing this trend [less attendance] overall in sports and entertainment as we come out of this pandemic. There’s not one particular reason, obviously, there are affordability concerns with inflation and the cost of gas in particular for our out-of-town fans,” Reynolds said.

According to Reynolds, about 50 per cent of fans who attend Rider home games are from outside of Regina.

“So that can be a bit of a track and obviously the cost of gas influences that,” Reynolds said.

He also felt there has been a change in consumer habits, admitting that people have gotten comfortable watching the games from home.

Reynolds said because of that it’s up to them to make sure the game day experience is the best it can be for fans.