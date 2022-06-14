109th Grey Cup tickets on sale for general public Tuesday
Tickets for the 109th Grey Cup set for November 20 at Mosaic Stadium will go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds spoke with CTV Morning Live Regina on Tuesday and said there are a few ways to get tickets.
Tickets can be purchased by going online to Ticketmaster, over the phone by calling 1-888-4-RIDERS (474-3377), or in-person at the Rider Ticket Office at Mosaic Stadium.
Ticket prices range from $542.55 for the Avana Platinum 1 section to $185.55 for a standing area ticket.
Reynolds said after pre-sales for season ticket holders around the league and CFL sponsors, not many seats are left and it’s anticipated they will go quickly.
The theme for the 2022 Grey Cup has been dubbed “Bring it to the Heartland”.
The Riders meanwhile are coming off a 30-13 win over Hamilton on Saturday to open the 2022 season.
A lot of talk has been made about the lack of fans in attendance at Mosaic Stadium, even though it was announced at over 28,000.
Reynolds said they had about 95 per cent of the last pre-pandemic home opener.
“We’re really seeing this trend [less attendance] overall in sports and entertainment as we come out of this pandemic. There’s not one particular reason, obviously, there are affordability concerns with inflation and the cost of gas in particular for our out-of-town fans,” Reynolds said.
According to Reynolds, about 50 per cent of fans who attend Rider home games are from outside of Regina.
“So that can be a bit of a track and obviously the cost of gas influences that,” Reynolds said.
He also felt there has been a change in consumer habits, admitting that people have gotten comfortable watching the games from home.
Reynolds said because of that it’s up to them to make sure the game day experience is the best it can be for fans.
Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce that COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well as outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
Saskatoon Catholic schools to cut 19 teacher positions, introduce a lunch-hour fee
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools has announced plans to eliminate teaching positions.
'Saskatoon deserves it': City council hears passionate pitch to build soccer stadium
Saskatoon city councillors heard a passionate pitch from a group of companies looking to build a soccer stadium.
Sask. RCMP seize cocaine, illegal guns in North Battleford drug bust
An investigation has removed 359 grams of cocaine and illegal guns from North Battleford streets, according to RCMP.
Thunderstorms, torrential downpours and damaging winds heading to Manitoba
Environment Canada is warning some southern Manitoba residents that conditions are favourable for “dangerous” thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain and damaging winds.
Ebb and Flow family seeking answers after grandmother found dead in field near Winnipeg
The family of a mother and grandmother from Ebb and Flow First Nation, who was living with mobility issues and had been frequenting downtown Winnipeg homeless shelters, wants to know how she ended up dead in a field north of the city.
Stretch of Calgary's Memorial Drive closed due to flood concerns
The City of Calgary has closed a 14-block section of Memorial Drive to accommodate flood mitigation work.
Calgary declares state of local emergency as part of flood preparedness
With heavy rains expected and flooding possible, a state of local emergency has been declared in Calgary and will be in place for 14 days, Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced Monday.
-
Alberta to end pandemic rules including mandatory isolation
All remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in Alberta will be lifted Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., including mandatory isolation requirements.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Rain, rain, gusty wind and some more rain
Don't expect much of a break from the rain and wind until late in the day Wednesday.
Man stabbed in torso in downtown Toronto
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in the torso in downtown Toronto early on Tuesday morning.
Gatineau street reopens after police operation
Streets in Gatineau's Vieux Hull sector have reopened after they were closed Tuesday morning for a police operation.
As one councillor kicks off mayoral campaign, another still deciding
The municipal election in Ottawa is still 19 weeks away, but one city councillor is kicking off their mayoral campaign today.
Abbotsford mayor not seeking re-election
Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun has announced he will "pass the torch" and won't be seeking re-election.
'We'll keep doing this': B.C. group behind highway blockades vows more to come
A Metro Vancouver tunnel and a bridge were blocked by protesters during Monday's morning commute, leading to several arrests. But the group behind the demonstrations says more are being planned.
Lithium ion batteries 'number one' cause of fire-related deaths in Vancouver, officials say
Fires caused by lithium ion batteries have claimed the lives of five people in Vancouver so far this year, according to officials.
Four years after her baby died in a parked car, Montreal mother has a message
It's been almost four years since Anaīs Perlot got the call that shattered her life, and it's taken all this time for her to consider speaking publicly about it. But she hopes that doing so will save another baby from dying the same way her son did.
Tech companies ask Quebec premier to pause French requirement for immigrants
A group of Canadian technology companies is calling on the Quebec premier to pause a bill requiring immigrants to learn French within six months of arriving in the province.
Amazon accused of using posters, text messages to interfere with Montreal union drive
A major labour union in Quebec is calling recent action by the management of an Amazon warehouse in Montreal "tactics of intimidation and harassment" that interfere with a recently launched unionization campaign.
2 dead after reported hostage situation in Campbell River, B.C.
Two people are dead in Campbell River, B.C., after a dramatic incident at the Discovery Harbour marina unfolded early Monday morning.
5 arrested after old-growth logging protesters block Vancouver Island highway
Protesters with the group Save Old Growth blocked all northbound traffic on the Patricia Bay Highway near the BC Ferries Swartz Bay terminal on Monday morning.
Victoria police warn of suspicious incident at elementary school
Victoria police are notifying the community of a suspicious incident that occurred near Sir James Douglas Elementary School on Monday afternoon.
Newfoundland set to welcome second planeload of Ukrainian refugees today
Newfoundland and Labrador is preparing to welcome another planeload of Ukrainian refugees. A plane carrying Ukrainians fleeing Russian-led attacks on their homeland is scheduled to arrive today at the St. John's International Airport.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimony
Nova Scotia paramedic Melanie Lowe struggled to maintain her composure Monday as she described the night two years ago when four children climbed into her ambulance and described how their parents had just been shot to death.
There are now 18 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Toronto
Toronto confirmed seven additional cases of monkeypox on Monday.
Parents weigh in on anti-racism initiatives in public schools
Parents gave their input on initiatives to counter racism in Waterloo Region’s public schools during a board meeting on Monday.
Not enough being done to prevent Hepatitis B: UW study
University of Waterloo researchers say the current Hepatitis B vaccination, screening and treatment strategies in Ontario are not enough to reduce preventable infections that afflict 1,000 Ontarians annually.
Woman arrested in relation to Brayden Ferrall homicide
Court documents obtained by CTV News allege Kathleen Bacon knew who murdered Ferrall and helped the killer escape sometime between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23.