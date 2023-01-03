11 puppies found abandoned in vacant basement, Regina rescue organization says

Eleven puppies found abandoned in a vacant basement are in urgent need of help, according to a Regina rescue organization.

CC RezQs, an organization that works to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home dogs, said it was contacted on Monday about the puppies and went to go pick them up.

In a post on social media, the organization said the dogs had access to water, but no food in the basement.

“They were hiding under the furnace, in a sump pump hole in the floor, behind a shattered mirror on broken glass, under benches, amongst pipes and garbage,” the organization said in the post.

The puppies are nervous and some are shut down, according to the post. CC RezQs did not provide the location of the home.

“While we want to keep every dog and puppy we rescue in our care, we are over capacity. We do not have the open foster homes required to keep this crew,” the organization said.

“We would need people to come forward immediately ready to take them in, and ready to work through the trauma these puppies have experienced.”

CC RezQs said it does not have any open space for new dogs at the moment and is asking for “urgent assistance” finding foster homes for the puppies or other rescue organizations and groups who may have space for them.