11-year-old cyclist injured in collision with vehicle: Regina police

An 11-year-old boy was significantly injured after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said the boy sustained significant, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Elgaard Drive around 6:14 p.m. on Monday for a reported collision, RPS said in a news release.

Police said initial investigation indicates the boy was riding his bicycle on Elgaard drive when he was hit by the westbound vehicle.

The driver remained on scene until EMS and police arrived, RPS said. Alcohol is not a factor in the collision and the vehicle was believed to be travelling below the speed limit.

Police said the boy was wearing a helmet, which likely saved him from more serious injuries.

The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).