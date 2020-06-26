REGINA -- v class="polopoly_embed" data-attribute="embed_code">

Saskatchewan confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 772.

In a release, the province said 10 of the new cases are in the south and connected to the outbreak in the Maple Creek area.

Two of the remaining new cases are in the north while the other is in the far north.

There are currently 105 active cases in the province.

Six more people have recovered, for a total of 654 recoveries.

Nine people are currently in hospital. Eight are receiving inpatient care, including four in the south, three in the north and one in Saskatoon. One person is also in intensive care in Saskatoon.

There have been 317 cases reported in the far north, while 186 are from the Saskatoon area, 114 are from the north, 80 are from Regina, 63 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

People aged 20 to 39 have accounted for 265 cases, while 246 are in the 40 to 59 age range, 130 are in the 60 to 79 age range, 21 are in the 80-plus age range and 110 cases involve people aged 19-years or younger.

Women make up 51 per cent of cases while men account for the other 49 per cent.

There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in Saskatchewan.