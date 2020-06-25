REGINA -- The province confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan on Thursday, bringing the total to 759.

One case reported in the south region on June 18 has been removed, since the person lives outside the province.

Two of the new cases are in the far north, while the other is in the Saskatoon region.

There are now 98 cases considered active in the province. Five more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 648.

Nine people total are currently in hospital. Seven people are in in patient care, including four in the south, two in the north and one in Saskatoon. Two more people are in intensive care; one person is in the north while the other is in Saskatoon.

The far north leads the province with 316 cases, while 186 are in the Saskatoon area, 112 are in the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 53 are from the south region and 12 are from the central region.

People aged 20 to 39 lead the province with 260 cases, while 241 are in the 40 to 59 age range, 130 are in the 60 to 79 age range, 21 are in the 80-plus age range, and 107 cases are in people aged 19-years or younger.

There have been 13 COVID-19-related deaths reported in Saskatchewan.

A total of 62,435 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

Saskatchewan health officials will update the province on the latest COVID-19 information at 2:30 p.m. That press conference will be streamed live on ctvnewsregina.ca and ctvnewssaskatoon.ca.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…

PHASE 4 PART 2 TO BEGIN ON JUNE 29

The Government of Saskatchewan says the second half of Phase four of the Reopening Saskatchewan plan will begin on June 29.

Museums, libraries, galleries, movie theatres and live theatres will be permitted to reopen.

Indoor pools, rinks, sports, casinos and bingo halls will be permitted to open in the next two weeks.