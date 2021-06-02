REGINA -- The City of Regina is urging residents to vote on their favourite storm drain name, from a list of 10.

The top 10 names were selected from more than 640 storm drains adopted between May 3 and 30.

The top 10 names are:

Percival Stilwater

Treeaneu Leaves

Swirley McCulvertson

Wayne’s Whirl

13th man tear trough

Dippy Laney

Hydra Thunderwing Flash

Darth Grater

Tommy Plugless

Drain Nine and Three-Quarters

Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. on June 8.

“The top three winners will get a prize package of $250, $150 or $75 toward rain gear, car washes or car detailing at local businesses. Winners will be announced on June 10,” the City said in a news release.

The Adopt a Storm Drain program provides residents with the opportunity to give back to their community by taking care of storm drains in their neighbourhood to help protect properties from street flooding and protect the environment by keeping debris from flowing into Wascana Creek.

Storm drains can be adopted at anytime.