'We can be proud': Regina city council unanimously in favour of improving city's accessibility

Work to improve accessibility in Regina will move forward after unanimous approval from city council that will see a plan address issues from snow removal to transportation and employee training.

In all, the initiative known as the Regina Accessibility Plan, includes 17 recommendations on how to make the Queen City more approachable for everyone.

“This isn’t just a little bit of people, this is 30 per cent of the community,” mother Sarah Turnbull said.

Turnbull’s five-year-old daughter Blake uses a wheelchair. Blake is a familiar face at City Hall and is someone who has advocated for a more accessible city on numerous occasions.

Blake’s mother says her daughter faces daily challenges that even include using playgrounds around the city – due to wood chips or sand surrounding them.

“I like rubber parks,” Blake told city council.

City administration said the goal of the accessibility plan is to identify, remove and prevent barriers to participate in civic life.

For 2024, the city set aside $100,000 for the plan.

Ward 7 Coun. Terina Nelson has been an outspoken advocate for a more accessible city and said council needs to prioritize funding and budgeting for the project.

“This is what makes everybody in our community feel welcome,” Nelson said. “It’s a huge milestone and a step forward.”

Nelson also challenged her fellow council members to spend a day using a wheelchair to gain further perspective.

“You don’t know what it’s like until you’ve been in their shoes,” she said.

The challenge was something Mayor Sandra Masters believed more than a few would be willing to try.

“At the end of the day, it’s much more important we invest in what is being recommended,” Masters said.