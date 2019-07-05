

CTV Regina





Fourteen people have been taken to hospital following a collision of two passenger vans north of Shellbrook, on Highway 240.

Ahtahkakoop, Shellbrook and Blaine Lake RCMP, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), the Shellbrook Fire Dept., local first responders, Parkland and Spiritwood EMS attended the scene.

Fourteen occupants were in the two vans and five were in serious but stable condition. Six occupants were treated for minor injuries and were transported to the Shellbrooke hospital.

The remaining three occupants were also taken to hospital.

RCMP continues to investigate.