18-year-old Regina man wanted for 1st degree murder

REGINA -

The Regina Police Service is searching for an 18-year-old Regina man, wanted on a first-degree murder charge.

Thomas Louis Bodechon is charged with allegedly killing Kade Luke Neaputung, whose body was found in a home in the 1000 block of Angus St. on Oct. 18.

The suspect is approximately 5’10” tall, medium build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).