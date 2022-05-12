19 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 321 in hospital

Sask. reported 19 COVID-19 deaths for the week of May 1-7, up five from the last update. Of those, seven were in Regina and five were in Saskatoon.

A total of 321 people are in hospital related to COVID-19 as of May 11, down 69 from last week. Of that, 125 are for a COVID-19 related illness, 186 are an incidental COVID-19 infection and 10 are under investigation. There are sixteen people in ICUs.

A total of 710 lab confirmed cases were also reported, which is down 55 from the last update.

There were 252 new lineage results reported. Of those 252, all were Omicron with the BA.2 sublineage accounting for 94.8 per cent.

There were 10 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes and care home settings reported.

As of May 7, 85.8 per cent of the population five years and older received at least one dose of a vaccine with 80.9 having completed two doses.

Among the population 18 and older, 52.2 per cent have gotten at least one booster shot.