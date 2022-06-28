19-year-old swimmer found dead in Last Mountain Lake

The body of a 19-year-old man who went missing while swimming at the public beach in Buena Vista, Sask. on Last Mountain Lake has been recovered, according to RCMP.

Police said they received a call about a missing swimmer around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Lumsden, Moose Jaw and Saskatchewan RCMP’s underwater recovery team, conservation officers and local emergency crews along with civilians search for the 19-year-old swimmer.

The man was located dead in the water near where he was last seen, according to RCMP.

RCMP said his family has been notified.