REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has alerted the Regina Catholic School Division that two individuals within Dr. Martin Leboldus Catholic High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

The SHA says the risk of infection within the school's general population is low and that students and staff identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases will receive a follow up with Public Health.

"The SHA will phone all close contacts of the infected individuals this weekend," stated a release from RCSD Friday evening.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to self-isolate at home and call the HealthLine to arrange for testing.