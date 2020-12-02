REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported two COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, along with 238 more cases.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Wednesday. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

One of the latest deaths was a person in their 80s located in the north, and the other was between 60 and 79 in Regina.

There are 3,970 cases active in Saskatchewan. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 274 (22.6 new cases per 100,000 population).

Of the new cases, there are:

Six in the far northwest.

Three in the far north central.

16 in the far northeast.

17 in the northwest.

25 in the north central.

Three in the northeast.

109 in the Saskatoon area.

One in the central west.

Four in the central east.

36 in the Regina area.

Eight in the southwest.

One in the south central.

Three in the southeast.

Location details for seven new cases are pending.

There are 132 people in hospital in the province; 106 in inpatient care and 26 in intensive care.

There have been 53 COVID-19 related deaths in Saskatchewan.

The SHA performed 2,473 test on Tuesday.

Drive-thru testing is now available in Prince Albert, at the Cone Shop Car Wash, located at 890 6 Ave. E., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

MOE HOPEFUL FOR LARGER HOLIDAY GATHERINGS DESPITE RISING CASES

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is holding out hope that the government may be able to ease household gathering limits ahead of the holidays.

Right now, normal holiday gatherings do not seem possible because of the government’s recently imposed five-person household gathering limit.

“Is it my place to provide hope and to provide opportunity and to provide some targets for the people of the province to work towards [between] now and December 25? I think it is,” Moe said.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 case rate is the third highest in Canada, behind Manitoba and Alberta.