REGINA -- Saskatchewan confirmed two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 622.

The two new cases are in the far north region.

Of the 622 total cases, 106 are active. The province recorded 15 more recoveries from the virus. In total, 509 people have recovered.

Five people are currently in hospital, including four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

