REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab advises Saskatchewan residents who are going to come within two metres of another person to wear a mask.

“We need to be thoughtful about how we put it on, you don’t want to be fidgeting with it,” Shahab said.

During Wednesday’s live update from the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Shahab said that second to physical distancing, wearing a mask is the best way to be safe when going out in public.

He said remaining physically distant is the most important and effective way to keep the curve flat, however residents who know they’re going to be in contact with others, like at the hairdresser, should wear a mask.

This advice echoes Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, who said Wednesday that the language on masks has shifted from "permissive" to a "specific recommendation."

"If you can’t predict whether you can maintain that two-metre distance, then it’s recommended that you wear the non-medical mask or facial covering," Tam said.

She said Public Health will post the updated recommendations on medical masks online, and that the recommendation isn’t mandatory and public health officers across Canada will be able to consider their jurisdictions needs.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Rachel Gilmore.