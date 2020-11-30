Advertisement
2 new COVID-19 deaths, 325 more cases in Sask.
REGINA -- Two more people from Saskatchewan have died after testing positive for COVID-19, the province reported Monday. There are 325 new cases.
Both people are in their 80s, and were from the south central and southeast zones.
The province said Monday the seven-day average of daily new cases is 263, or 21.7 new cases per 100,000 people.
Of the new cases, there are:
- Nine in the far northwest.
- 14 in the far north east.
- 23 in the northwest.
- 27 in the north central.
- Nine in the north east.
- 125 in the Saskatoon area.
- One in the central west.
- 10 in the central east.
- 62 in the Regina area.
- 22 in the southwest.
- Eight in the south central.
- 13 in the southeast.
Four cases with residence details pending have been assigned to the far northeast, northwest, north central and Regina.
There are 3,879 cases active on Saskatchewan on Monday. Forty-nine more people have recovered for 4,638 to date.
Forty-seven people in the province have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The SHA performed 4,251 tests on Sunday.
LARGE NUMBER OF CASES LINKED TO REGINA CURLING EVENTS
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has announced there is a heightened risk that people may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they attended a number of curling events in Regina.
The health authority said Sunday there has been a large number of cases linked to the events.
They include:
- November 13 - 15, 2020 – Highland Curling Club Bonspiel.
- November 16 – 23, 2020 - Highland Curling Club.
- November 16 - 24, 2020 – Caledonian Curling Club.
The SHA said people who were at these events on those dates must self isolate immediately if they have symptoms of COVID-19.
As well, they should call HealthLine 811, their physician, or nurse practitioner for testing.