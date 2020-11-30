REGINA -- Two more people from Saskatchewan have died after testing positive for COVID-19, the province reported Monday. There are 325 new cases.

Both people are in their 80s, and were from the south central and southeast zones.

The province said Monday the seven-day average of daily new cases is 263, or 21.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

Of the new cases, there are:

Nine in the far northwest.

14 in the far north east.

23 in the northwest.

27 in the north central.

Nine in the north east.

125 in the Saskatoon area.

One in the central west.

10 in the central east.

62 in the Regina area.

22 in the southwest.

Eight in the south central.

13 in the southeast.

Four cases with residence details pending have been assigned to the far northeast, northwest, north central and Regina.

There are 3,879 cases active on Saskatchewan on Monday. Forty-nine more people have recovered for 4,638 to date.

Forty-seven people in the province have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The SHA performed 4,251 tests on Sunday.

LARGE NUMBER OF CASES LINKED TO REGINA CURLING EVENTS

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has announced there is a heightened risk that people may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they attended a number of curling events in Regina.

The health authority said Sunday there has been a large number of cases linked to the events.

They include:

November 13 - 15, 2020 – Highland Curling Club Bonspiel.

November 16 – 23, 2020 - Highland Curling Club.

November 16 - 24, 2020 – Caledonian Curling Club.

The SHA said people who were at these events on those dates must self isolate immediately if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

As well, they should call HealthLine 811, their physician, or nurse practitioner for testing.