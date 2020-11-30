REGINA -- Two more people from Saskatchewan have died after testing positive for COVID-19, the province reported Monday. There are 325 new cases.

Both people are in their 80s, and were from the south central and southeast zones.

The province said Monday the seven-day average of daily new cases is 263, or 21.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

 

Of the new cases, there are:

  • Nine in the far northwest.
  • 14 in the far north east.
  • 23 in the northwest.
  • 27 in the north central.
  • Nine in the north east.
  • 125 in the Saskatoon area.
  • One in the central west.
  • 10 in the central east.
  • 62 in the Regina area.
  • 22 in the southwest.
  • Eight in the south central.
  • 13 in the southeast.
 

Four cases with residence details pending have been assigned to the far northeast, northwest, north central and Regina.

There are 3,879 cases active on Saskatchewan on Monday. Forty-nine more people have recovered for 4,638 to date.

Forty-seven people in the province have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The SHA performed 4,251 tests on Sunday.

LARGE NUMBER OF CASES LINKED TO REGINA CURLING EVENTS

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has announced there is a heightened risk that people may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they attended a number of curling events in Regina.

The health authority said Sunday there has been a large number of cases linked to the events.

They include:

  • November 13 - 15, 2020 – Highland Curling Club Bonspiel.
  • November 16 – 23, 2020 - Highland Curling Club.
  • November 16 - 24, 2020 – Caledonian Curling Club.

The SHA said people who were at these events on those dates must self isolate immediately if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

As well, they should call HealthLine 811, their physician, or nurse practitioner for testing.