REGINA -- Two people have been arrested and charged after a drug trafficking investigation in Regina, and at a rural home near Lumsden.

Police searched properties in the 100 block of Kennedy Cres., 200 block of Halifax St. as well as the rural property. Police found cocaine and evidence of trafficking.

A 35-year-old Regina man and a 32-year-old Regina woman are jointly charged with “Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Criminal Code charges”.

Both accused appeared in court on Feb. 12.