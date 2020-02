REGINA -- Two men are facing attempted murder charges related to a shooting in September 2019.

Thomas Adam Stevenson, 36, and Glenn Travis Sutherland, 32, are both charged with attempted murder in the shooting which occurred in the 2100 block of Osler St.

The shooting took place on Sept. 19.

Stevenson appeared in court on Feb. 7 and Sutherland appeared on Feb. 10.