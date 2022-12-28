2 Regina teenagers charged in weapons offence

Two teenagers in Regina are facing weapons charges following investigation into an incident with bear spray on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Cornwall Centre for a report of a weapons offence around 6:35 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police arrived, several suspects fled on foot and left the mall. Cornwall Centre Security and police officers followed the suspects and arrested two teenage boys on Saskatchewan Drive.

Officers found two bladed weapons and arrested the teenagers. Other officers meanwhile attended to the victim who was bear sprayed at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with possession of a weapon and assault with a weapon.

The two teenagers will make their first appearance in Provincial Youth Court on Feb. 9, 2023.