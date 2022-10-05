2022 CFL Awards at the Conexus Arts Centre to be hosted by TSN's Kate Beirness

The event honouring the best performers of the 2022 CFL season will be hosted by TSN sportscaster Kate Beirness in Regina.

The 2022 CFL Awards on Nov. 17 are just one part of the upcoming Grey Cup Festival preceding this year’s championship game on Nov. 20, a release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders outlined.

The announcement marks the second time in as many years that Beirness will host the awards.

The ceremony is set to honour several influential women from across Saskatchewan who have played a role in impacting football in the province and across Canada.

These include local heroes, long-time fans and leaders in the Indigenous community.

The award categories for players include:

Most Outstanding Player

Most Outstanding Canadian

Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

Most Outstanding Rookie and Coach of the Year

The East and West Division finalists for the player awards are set to be announced on Nov. 2, according to the release.

Tickets are currently on sale for $175. The event reception is set to begin at 6 p.m. local with the event beginning at 7 p.m.

The 2022 Grey Cup Festival begins on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in Saskatoon before moving to the Queen City from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20.