REGINA -- There are 243 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the province reported Monday. There are also 169 new variants of concern (VoC) cases.

There were no new deaths to report Monday.

There are 2,626 active cases in the province, with 357 new recoveries.

The seven-day average of new cases is 253, or 20.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

In Saskatchewan, 200 people are in hospital with 43 in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (four), Northwest (27), North Central (3), Saskatoon (47), Central West (12), Central East (10), Regina (82), Southwest (nine), South Central (17) and South East (22) zones. Ten new cases are pending location details.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

There are 169 new VoC cases in Saskatchewan. The 4,833 VoC cases reported to date were located in the Far Northwest (35), Far Northeast (two), Northwest (84), North Central (59), Northeast (six), Saskatoon (462), Central West (67), Central East (180), Regina (2,919), Southwest (107), South Central (391) and Southeast (472) zones. There are 49 cases with pending location details.

VACCINES

The health authority delivered 1,043 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday.

Doses were given in the Far Northwest (15), Far North Central (two), Far Northeast (four), Northwest (521), North Central (679), Northeast (56), Saskatoon (2,670), Central West (486), Central East (858), Regina (701), Southwest (77), South Central (306) and Southeast (470). There were 198 doses administered with pending location details.