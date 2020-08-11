REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Eleven of these cases are located in a communal living area just outside Saskatoon.

Deputy Premier Gordan Wyant and Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide an update on COVID-19 and the Safe Schools Plan at 2:30 p.m. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

There are 17 new cases in the Saskatoon area, four in Regina, four in the south west region, three in the south central region and one in the north west.

There are 165 cases active in the province on Tuesday for a total of 1,479 cases to date.

The province recorded 29 new recoveries.

REGIONALLY

352 cases are from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east)

337 cases are from the south area (160 south west, 166 south central, 11 south east)

232 cases are from the north area (101 north west, 66 north central, 65 north east)

242 cases are from the Saskatoon area

190 cases are from the central area (160 central west, 30 central east)

125 cases are from the Regina area

Eleven people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

On Monday, Saskatchewan health officials performed 927 tests.

18 EMPLOYEES AT K-BRO LINENS TEST POSITIVE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says 18 people who work at the K-Bro Linens facility in Regina have tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite the numbers, it says all 150 employees have been tested and the risk of transmission is low.

The SHA said employees who tested positive, or anyone who was in close contact with them, are now self-isolating.

HERE'S A LIST OF POSSIBLE REGINA EXPOSURE LOCATIONS

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has released several advisories regarding possible COVID-19 exposure locations in Regina. Here’s a list of the exposures public health has alerted to over the last week