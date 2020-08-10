REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are currently 165 active cases in the province.

Saskatchewan has recorded 1,450 cases to date. Eight more people have recovered on Monday leaving the province with 1,265 recoveries in total.

There are three new cases on Regina, one in Saskatoon and one in the south central zone.

REGIONALLY

352 cases are from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east)

330 cases are from the south area (156 south west, 163 south central, 11 south east)

231 cases are from the north area (100 north west, 66 north central, 65 north east)

225 cases are from the Saskatoon area

190 cases are from the central area (160 central west, 30 central east)

121 cases are from the Regina area

Thirteen people are in hospital including eight in the ICU.

On Sunday the province performed 1,297 tests.

GOLDEN MILE SUPERSTORE SEES SECOND EXPOSURE ALERT

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting people that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they visited the Golden Mile Superstore on Friday.

The SHA said the risk of transmission remains low, but people may have been exposed to the virus if they visited the location on Aug. 7 from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is the second time there has been a recent exposure at the Golden Mile Superstore.

POSSIBLE TRANSMISSION AT NORTH REGINA SUPERSTORE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reported a possible COVID-19 transmission at the north Regina Superstore earlier this week.

In a release issued Saturday, the SHA said the Superstore location on Rochdale Blvd. was potentially exposed to the virus between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on August 5.

SOUTH REGINA WALMART SEES SECOND EXPOSURE ALERT

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has sent out a COVID-19 exposure alert for a Walmart in south Regina, for the second time in two days.

In a release, the SHA said the Walmart Grasslands location in Regina was possibly exposed to the virus on August 5, between 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.